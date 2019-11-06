Police searching for Greenwich Village liquor store robbers

Police are searching for three suspects in the robbery of a liquor store in Greenwich Village in late October.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, two men and a woman entered Thompson Wine & Spirits (222 Thompson St.) at about 8:50 p.m. and removed a bottle of liquor from the shelf and left the store, police said.

While the 62-year-old employee confronted one of the men, the second man went behind the counter and took $50 out of the cash register, police said. The trio fled in an unknown direction.

The employee suffered a minor hand injury and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.