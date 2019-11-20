Police searching for CVS robber who fled on bike

Police need the public’s help finding the suspect in the robbery of a CVS drug store on Oct. 26.

At about 2:30 a.m., a man entered the CVS at 272 Eighth Ave., removed merchandise from the shelves and tried to leave without paying, police said. An employee confronted the suspect, but the suspect allegedly drew a knife and threatened the employee.

The suspect fled westbound on West 25th Street on a bicycle with $18 worth of items, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.