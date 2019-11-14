Police looking for group of men who stole shirts from Comme Des Garcons

BY SHAYE WEAVER | Police are looking for four men who stole three hooded shirts from Comme Des Garcons in Chelsea.

At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29, the four men took the shirts from off of a shelf in the store, which is located at 112 10th Ave., and walked toward the exit, police said. Two store employees confronted the group but the men pushed them out of the way and fled with the shirts in tow, authorities said.

No one was injured during the incident.

