Police blotter: An attempted robbery, a Juul thief and a missing parking placard

19th Precinct:
According to the NYPD, the 88-year-old received a phone call from someone pretending to be her grandson on Nov. 2. The impostor urged the woman to speak with his attorney, “Walter Becker,” about a pending criminal case.
Later that day, the lawyer called the worried grandmother and asked for $33,600 in order to reverse or dissolve criminal charges placed on her grandson. The grandmother agreed and Becker sent a courier to her 87th Street residence to collect the funds, police said.
The grandmother was contacted for a third time later that Saturday by someone identifying themselves as “Judge Sessions” who requested an additional $30,000 in order to pay her grandson’s rehab and medical expenses. Again the woman agreed to pay, and a second courier was sent to her home to collect the money, police said.
The next day, the woman contacted officers to report that she had fallen victim to a scam, police said. Authorities are investigating the incident.
“Please don’t arrest me”
A man was arrested for attempting to steal a locked bike on Sunday, Nov. 3. at the corner of Columbus and West 83rd Street.
The almost-bicycle thief, 47-year-old Julio Espinosa, had a power tool in his hands when officers found him next to the Van Moof bicycle worth $ 1,998.
Before being arrested Espinosa told officers “I need the money for this bike, please don’t arrest me.” Officers arrested Espinosa and charged with a felony grand larceny.
‘I Got Your Money’
A woman’s neighbor stole $900 from her purse on Oct. 28, according to police.
At about 3 p.m., a 66-year-old woman returned her neighbor’s house at 489 Amsterdam Ave., to get her bag, which she forgot during a social visit. She was greeted by her neighbor’s 23-year-old son, Carlos Garcia, who immediately confessed, “I got your money but it’s gone,” police said.
Garcia returned her bag sans the $900 inside it, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Park and Permit
Police are looking for a disability parking permit that went missing from a parked car late last month.
According to police, a 66-year-old Bronx woman parked her car inside a garage at 290 West 60th St. with the disabled parking permit inside. When she checked the car at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, the permit was nowhere to be found. Police said that there were no signs of damage to the vehicle.
Juul Thief
Three men stole two boxes of Juul vaporizer pens from an Upper West Side convenience store on Halloween.
According to police, the three men dressed in black and gray entered the store, Jubilee Convenience at 2265 Broadway, at around 9 p.m, on Oct. 31 and took off with the boxes.
According to police, surveillance cameras at the location were not working the night of the incident and no arrests have been made.