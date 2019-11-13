Police blotter: An attempted robbery, a Juul thief and a missing parking placard

According to the NYPD, the 88-year-old received a phone call from someone pretending to be her grandson on Nov. 2. The impostor urged the woman to speak with his attorney, “Walter Becker,” about a pending criminal case.

Later that day, the lawyer called the worried grandmother and asked for $33,600 in order to reverse or dissolve criminal charges placed on her grandson. The grandmother agreed and Becker sent a courier to her 87th Street residence to collect the funds, police said.

The grandmother was contacted for a third time later that Saturday by someone identifying themselves as “Judge Sessions” who requested an additional $30,000 in order to pay her grandson’s rehab and medical expenses. Again the woman agreed to pay, and a second courier was sent to her home to collect the money, police said.

The next day, the woman contacted officers to report that she had fallen victim to a scam, police said. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Not ‘Good’