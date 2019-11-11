Photos: Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives from Upstate NY

BY MILO HESS | It’s that time of the year: The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree made its way this past Saturday to Midtown, ahead of the tree lighting next month.

The 77-foot-tall Norway Spruce arrived at Rockefeller Center in the morning by trailer from upstate Florida, NY in Orange County.

The tree was raised off its trailer and put into place by crane as the Holiday Symbol of NYC. The approximately 70-75-year-old tree was donated by Carol Schultz (seen in one of the photos below). The tree lighting will be on Dec. 4, and on TV for those preferring to avoid the cold weather and crowds.