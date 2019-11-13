New Union Square BID hire brings experience in urban space and pedestrian projects

BY GABE HERMAN | Union Square Partnership has announced the hiring of Ed Janoff, who has years of experience with projects involving green space, pedestrian and bicycling initiatives, as its new deputy director and chief of staff

Union Square Partnership (USP), the local nonprofit business improvement district (BID), said that Janoff would work with executive director Jennifer Falk on urban design, strategic planning, fundraising and advocacy.

A native New Yorker who studied urban design and architecture at NYU, Janoff recently worked at Street Plans Collaborative, where he led projects across U.S. cities related to public space, greening, pedestrians and bicycles.

He also worked previously at Bryant Park Corporation and Madison Square Park Conservancy. Janoff was also at the Dept. of Transportation during the Bloomberg years, co-writing the city’s Street Design Manual and helping to launch public plaza and pedestrian streets programs.

“Union Square is one of the City’s most recognizable and iconic neighborhoods, and where evolving public realm and transportation improvements are having a major impact both locally and nationally,” Janoff said. “I look forward to working alongside the Union Square Partnership team to provide valuable leadership and guidance that contribute to the economic development and growth of the area through all the BID’s programs, services, and projects.”

Janoff’s recent work at Street Plans involved award-winning projects to add art and public space to urban pedestrian areas, including adding a large street mural as part of a project in Asheville, North Carolina.

“Ed is a talented and passionate leader in planning and designing the urban public realm,” said Jennifer Falk in a statement. “We are excited for Ed to bring his expertise in economic development, streetscape operations, and the beautification and maintenance of city parks to enhance USP’s programs. His deep knowledge of transportation planning, open space stewardship and community engagement will be valuable additions to our team.”