Manhattan Snaps: Protesting sleaze on Sixth Ave. in 1989

A story on the front page of The Villager on Oct. 12, 1989, described about 80 people protesting outside Crazy Fantasy Video at 331 Sixth Ave., between West 3rd and West 4th Streets. The shop had opened two weeks earlier, and protesters were upset over the pornographic materials being sold, chanting “Get out now!”