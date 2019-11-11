Man stabbed inside 99 Cents Fresh Pizza: Cops

Police are looking for two people they say slashed a man inside the 99 Cents Fresh Pizza store in Greenwich Village over the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, at about 8:50 p.m., a 67-year-old man got into an argument with an unknown man and woman, which escalated into a physical fight, police said.

The male suspect attempted to stab the victim but ended up cutting the victim’s hand before the two suspect fled to a nearby subway station, police said.

EMS took the victim to Mount Sinai Beth Israel to treat his injuries.

On Monday, police released surveillance photos and video from the vicinity of where the incident took place.

The suspects are described as 30-40 years old — the woman was in all white and the man was in all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.