Man smacked with a broomstick in Chelsea: Cops

BY GABE HERMAN | A man was attacked with a broomstick while walking in Chelsea, police said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, around 4 p.m., a 24-year-old man was walking uptown on Eighth Avenue, near West 21st Street, when an unknown man approached him from behind and allegedly hit him in the head with a broomstick, officials said.

The attacker fled on foot uptown. The victim went to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital in stable condition. He was treated for pain and swelling on his head, and was then released.

Police released surveillance footage of the man wanted for assault in the 10th Precinct. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.