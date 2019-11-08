Man groped while riding Q train

BY GABE HERMAN | A man was groped on a subway train in Midtown during his morning commute, police say.

On Monday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m., a 34-year-old man was riding on a downtown Q train, when a person allegedly approached him and grabbed his genitals.

The man then changed train cars, but the attacker followed him into the next car, officials said. The victim then exited the train at the 34th Street-Herald Square subway station, where police say the perp also got out and fled the scene.

Police said that the gender of the suspect wanted for forcible touching in theMidtown South precinct has not been verified, but that they are about 35 years old, stand 5-foot-10 and weigh about 145 pounds. They were last seen wearing a gray hooded outer coat, a red sweater, black tights and white sneakers.

Police also released surveillance image and video of the wanted person. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.