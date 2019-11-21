Makeup Museum launching this spring in Meatpacking District

BY GABE HERMAN | The first-ever Makeup Museum announced that its debut exhibition will be coming to the Meatpacking District this spring.

The museum doesn’t have a permanent space yet, but the first exhibition, called “Pink Jungle: 1950s Makeup in America,” will run for six months starting in May 2020 at 94 Gansevoort St.

That exhibit will explore entrepreneurs, icons and artifacts of the decade, according to the museum. It will include immersive experiences and vintage artifacts from the era. There will be a collection of facial products from Erno Laszlo, one of the exhibit’s sponsors, that were used by Marilyn Monroe and Greta Garbo. The exhibit’s name comes from a 1958 cover story in Time Magazine, which called the beauty industry “The Pink Jungle.”

“The Makeup Museum is a critical institution for the cultural landscape in New York because makeup has a 10,000 year history,” said Doreen Bloch, executive director and co-founder of the museum. “There is so much that the Makeup Museum wants and has to explore. The 1950s is a perfect time period for the Makeup Museum to start with in the debut exhibition because the 1950s is the birth of the modern cosmetics industry.”

“We love looking back and being inspired by our rich heritage as we move forward,” said Kristy Watson, chief marketing officer at Erno Laszlo. “Erno Laszlo was founded by the world’s first skin doctor and we’re often associated with cultural icons like Marilyn Monroe & Audrey Hepburn, both of them his clients during the 1950’s. We are delighted to be partnering with the Makeup Museum to share our rich history with beauty enthusiasts from all over the world.”

Tickets for the exhibit will go on sale starting in February, and cost from $25 to $40. After its New York run, the exhibit is scheduled to travel globally starting in 2021. More information about the museum can be found at makeupmuseum.com.