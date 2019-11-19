Jewelry theft and drug bust are among Chelsea blotter items

Jewelry store theft at Kay

Two men are wanted for grand larceny after a theft at Kay Jewelers, at 136 W. 34 St., according to police. On Tuesday, Oct. 22., around 3 p.m., the two men engaged store personnel, then one of them allegedly took an engagement ring valued at $8,999. The two men then exited the store.

Woman robbed on Eighth Avenue

Police said they are looking for three men after an alleged theft in front of 322 Eighth Ave. On Thursday, Oct. 17, around 1:45 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was walking near the location, when a man allegedly took her cellphone and purse. The man then fled with the other two males in an unknown direction.

Undercover drug bust

Two men were arrested for selling drugs to an undercover police officer, officials said. On Friday, Nov. 15, around 11:45 p.m., the two men allegedly sold a quantity of cocaine to the officer at 136 Ninth Ave. A search of the men uncovered alleged cocaine and marijuana. Craig Defrietas, 59, and Ernest Nelson, 56, were arrested for the incident.

Burger joint theft by employee

There was a theft at the Creamline restaurant at 180 Seventh Ave., police said. On Saturday, Nov. 16, at 3:25 p.m., an employee allegedly took $130 in cash from the register. Shyborn Mitchell, 30, was arrested for petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

— Gabe Herman