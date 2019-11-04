Homeless man stabbed in the hip while sleeping at East River Park

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH |A homeless man was stabbed while sleeping in East River Park on Sunday night, authorities said.

According to police, the 28-year-old victim was resting on the stage of the park’s amphitheater when an unknown man came up to him and stabbed him twice in the left hip at roughly 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 3.

After the attack, the assailant fled westbound on Cherry Street, police said.

The victim was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital and is currently still being treated for his puncture wounds.

Officers from the 7th Precinct were currently still searching for the assailant as this story went live Monday morning.