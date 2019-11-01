Highlights of trick-or-treating in East Midtown

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Yesterday, over 100 local businesses in partnership with East Midtown opened their doors and passed out candy to children dressed up as werewolves, witches, superheroes and yes, even the 4 train.

For the last five years, the East Midtown Partnership has hosted the Halloween fun and boasts having welcomed 13,000 families with children under 12 since they first started hosting the holiday event.

Besides trick-or-treating, families had their faces painted, take spooky photos and show off their looks during a costume contest hosted at the partnership’s welcome tent at the plaza outside 919 Third Avenue.

This year, East Midtown took the event to new level and called on attendees to donate to the nonprofit ‘WEEN DREAM, which gives costumes to children with special needs, those who face homelessness, recently experienced trauma or who are in the foster care system. Many families taking part in yesterday’s Halloween fun brought costumes to donate to other families in need across the city.

Here are some of the best costumes from last night’s festivities.