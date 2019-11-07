Hawaiian fine dining at noreetuh in East Village

BY GABE HERMAN | The East Village still offers a wide variety of cuisines, including upscale Hawaiian food at the restaurant noreetuh.

The eatery, which opened at 128 First Ave. in 2015, is offering a new tasting menu from chef and co-owner Chung Chow, who was born in Hong Kong and grew up on Oahu. His 15 years of restaurant experience includes working with chef Thomas Keller at Per Se near Columbus Circle.

The classics menu includes favorites of Chow, including Trout Belly Sashimi, Big-Eye Tuna Poke, Imperial Wagyu and Black Sesame Cheesecake. The menu is priced at $65, and diners can opt for a wine pairing for an extra $50.

Other entrees include fish, pasta and meat options, including Mentaiko Spaghetti with smoked cod, Pineapple Braised Pork Belly, and Mochiko Fried Chicken with pickles and mac salad.

The interior of noreetuh, which means “playground” in Korean, goes for an upscale feel that is also relaxed. It was designed by architect Ian Scrivner and includes wooden tables and Hawaiian features like a surfboard that highlights the restaurant’s specials.

The restaurant is fairly popular on Yelp, with noreetuh averaging four out of five stars from reviewers. Most people said they loved the food, though there were some tepid reviews of dishes. And the service and ambience both got high marks.

One reviewer said she liked the food, and especially recommended trying the fish dishes. “Service is attentive,” she added, “and the wine list is great. The restaurant has a neighborhood-y, intimate feel with clean, minimalistic décor. I will definitely be returning!”

The restaurant is open every day during evenings, and more information on noreetuh can be found at noreetuh.com.