Group mugs man, steals his glasses, in Midtown: Cops

Series of purse and wallet thefts in Midtown

A man is wanted by police for after stealing several purses and wallets being in Midtown, officials said. There were nine separate incidents from July 29 to Oct. 18, 2019, and each time the man entered a store and took property that had been left unattended. Eight of the nine incidents occurred in Midtown, with the other in Lower Manhattan at 32 Broadway, police said.

Man mugged by group on West 47 Street

A man was attacked and robbed in Midtown on Monday, Oct. 14, according to police. At 8:30 p.m., in front of 318 W. 47 St., a 28-year-old man was walking home when he was approached by several people, officials said. The group allegedly punched the victim and demanded his property. The man resisted and the group fled with his prescription glasses, police said. The victim wasn’t seriously hurt from the incident.

Man wanted after two alleged forcible touching incidents on the subway

A man is wanted by police for two separate incidents involving rubbing up against women while riding the subway, officials said. One incident occurred in Queens on Monday, Oct. 28, and the other was in Midtown on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Midtown incident happened around 7:45 a.m., when a 29-year-old woman was riding a downtown E train. As the train went through the Lexington Ave. subway station, the man allegedly rubbed her leg. The woman exited the train at the Canal Street station, and the man stayed on board, police said. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

— Gabe Herman