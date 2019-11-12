Group mugs man on Avenue C, police say

Early morning night club theft

There was a recent burglary at the Rumpus Room night club at 249 Eldridge St., according to police. On Sunday, Oct. 13, around 6:30 a.m., a man entered the location through the front door after the establishment was closed. Once inside, he took about $760 from the cash register, then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Attacker comes up empty-handed

A man was robbed at night on the corner of Allen and Rivington streets, according to police. On Thursday, Nov. 7, around 9:20 p.m., a 34-year-old man was walking after closing a barber shop, when another man came from behind and demanded his necklace. The man grabbed the victim, police said, and then fled the location without any property. The victim suffered a minor scratch on his right ear and refused medical attention.

A man was attacked and robbed in the East Village on Saturday, Oct. 26, police said. Around 12:25 p.m., in front of 26 Ave. C, a 35-year-old man was walking when two people approached and started a conversation with him, according to officials. Two other people walked up as well, and the group of four then took turns punching the man until he fell to the ground, police said. The group continued to punch and kick the victim in the head and upper torso and took his property, including his jacket, boots, sunglasses and a $1 bill, police said. The victim suffered cuts and bruising to his head and torso, and was treated and later released from Bellevue Hospital. Police described the four attackers as three women and one man, all in their 20s or 30s.

Man robbed after falling asleep in car

A man was robbed after getting a ride from a stranger in Manhattan, according to a police report. On Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2:55 a.m., a 25-year-old man hitchhiked with an unidentified man, officials said. The victim said he entered the vehicle, which had another unidentified man in the rear passenger seat. After a short drive, the victim went unconscious and was eventually woke up and realized his wallet and watch had been taken, officials said. Police said that they later found video surveillance showing the suspect in front of the West Village restaurant Catch NYC at 21 Ninth Ave., making unauthorized charges on the victim’s credit cards.

