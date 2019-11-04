Greenwich Village blotter includes purse thefts in restaurants and an attempted assault

6th Precinct

Restaurant thefts lead to Apple Store charges

Officials are looking for three men after a pair of thefts inside Greenwich Village restaurants, according to a police report. The first incident was on Friday, Sept. 27, around 6:15 p.m. inside Baby Brasa, at 173 Seventh Ave. A 23-year-old woman was inside when she hung her purse, with her wallet inside, on the back of her chair. The woman realized her wallet, containing cash and credit cards, had allegedly been taken, and she then went home. A police investigation found that unauthorized charges were made at the Apple Store at 401 W. 14 St.

The second incident was on Friday, Oct. 4, around 6:40 p.m., at the Favela Cubana restaurant, at 543 LaGuardia Place. A 43-year-old woman was seated inside with her purse hanging on the back of her chair. At some point during the evening, the woman discovered that her wallet, containing $100 and credit cards, had allegedly been taken. An investigation found that unauthorized charges were made at the same Apple Store, at 401 W. 14 St.

Items taken from purse in Cuban restaurant

An arrest was recently made after a woman had items taken from her purse this summer at Favela Cubana, at 543 LaGuardia Place, police said. On Friday, July 5, at 5:20 p.m., a 23-year-old woman said she had several items taken from her pocketbook, which was on a barstool next to her, including a Coach wallet, three debit cards, a credit card and a driver’s license. The woman said she occasionally turned her back while talking to friends, but never left her purse unattended. She said that unauthorized charges were made on her cards at the CVS at 298 Mulberry St., and also for renting a Citi Bike at an unknown location. On Oct. 24, police said they arrested Lorraine Miller, 48, for grand larceny.

Late-night attempted assault at chocolate shop

A woman started an argument with an employee at the Max Brenner chocolate shop, at 841 Broadway, then started throwing items in the store, according to police. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 1:15 a.m., a 19-year-old employee said she was cleaning, when a woman came in and started an argument. The dispute allegedly escalated when the woman threw a wooden chair at the employee and missed, causing damage to the chair. The woman also threw salt and pepper shakers at the wall, breaking them, and knocked over an iPad and iPad holder, according to officials. She then allegedly knocked over and broke a table valued at $300. There were no injuries reported from the incident. Police said that the woman, Danielle Patterson, was arrested for attempted assault, a felony.

9th Precinct

Backpack taken from vehicle on Elizabeth Street

A man took a backpack out of an unsecured vehicle at 301 Elizabeth St. this summer, police said. On Monday, July 29, around 12:08 p.m., the thief allegedly took the backpack, belonging to a 33-year-old man, from the vehicle’s front seat. The man then fled on foot west on Elizabeth Street. The items in the backpack included a credit card, $3,300 in American cash and $350 in Euros. The man wanted for grand larceny is described by police as Hispanic, bald, and he was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jean shorts and white sneakers.

-Gabe Herman