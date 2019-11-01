City Winery pop-up location gets new holiday menu

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | City Winery will be updating its Rockefeller Center wine garden with a holiday menu and decor starting Nov. 8.

The garden, which first opened in July, serves as a pop-up location for the urban wine and performance venue and will continue to serve customers with a new holiday-themed menu until the end of the 2019 holiday season.

City Winery is placing heating lamps and blankets throughout the garden to keep customers warm as they enjoy holiday drinks like regular or spiked apple cider, mulled wine and hot chocolate.

Guests can also enjoy holiday-themed dishes or City Winery’s long list of on tap wines and craft beers inside of two full-service heated igloos.

In August, City Winery moved from its long-time home in Soho to Hudson River Park’s Pier 5.