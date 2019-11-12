Citi Bike rider attacked and robbed on west side, police say

Bicyclist mugged on 12th Avenue

A woman was attacked and robbed while riding a Citi Bike outside 163 12th Ave., along the West Side Highway, according to police. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 10:40 p.m., the 23-year-old victim was riding a bike when she was grabbed from behind, knocked to the ground and punched several times in the face by an unknown person, police said. The attacker allegedly took the victim’s cell phone and case, which contained a bank card. The victim had minor cuts to her face and was treated at the scene. A later investigation found that two men allegedly made $19 worth of unauthorized charges with the victim’s bank card at the Sun Sweet Fresh Market, at 838 Sixth Ave., around 11:50 p.m.

Woman attacked after trying to make peace

A woman was assaulted after trying to break up an argument at the corner of 10th Avenue and West 42 Street, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1:15 a.m., a 26-year-old woman said she saw a man arguing with another woman, at which point she asked the man to stop and walk away. The man then pushed her to the ground, by picking her up and throwing her three times, according to police. The woman suffered a cut to her tongue and refused medical attention at the scene. Aaron Mays, 25, was arrested for misdemeanor assault, police said.

Subway newsstand theft

There was a newsstand theft at the Eighth Avenue and 14th Street subway station, according to a police report. On Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5 a.m., a 58-year-old man working at the stand said that a man entered into the newsstand and took $350 in cash from the register. The alleged thief then fled, and the employee said that a video camera at the store captured the incident. The petit larceny case remains open.

Deli employee attacked

A worker at the Paradise Market Place deli, at 244 Tenth Ave., was assaulted by a man, officials said. On Sunday, Nov. 10, the 37-year-old employee said that a man punched him on the left side of the face, causing pain. The attacker then fled on foot. The employee said that he has dealt with the man before as a disorderly person in the store. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

— Gabe Herman