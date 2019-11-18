Businesses donate computers to Chelsea’s P.S. 33

BY GABE HERMAN | A Chelsea school is getting $25,000 worth of new computers and technology thanks to a donation by B&H Photo and Intel.

P.S. 33 Chelsea Prep, an elementary school at 281 Ninth Ave., was chosen by B&H for the donation after the electronics store won Intel’s 10th Annual Score with Intel Core competition.

Intel’s program involved sales associates at over 3,000 electronics retail stores in North America competing to win points by taking Intel- and Dell-related sales training courses. B&H amassed the most training courses, winning the grand prize and letting them choose a school for the donation.

P.S. 33 is just five blocks south of B&H’s headquarters at 420 Ninth Ave., whose associates won the Intel grand prize. The school will receive 53 Intel Core processor-based Dell devices.

Principal Cindy Wang of P.S. 33 said she was grateful for the donations.

“As an elementary educational institute, we are always looking for opportunities to provide our staff and students with access to the technology they need to further facilitate learning,” said Wang. “For the last three years, we have been working diligently to replenish our laptop inventory so everyone has functioning computers. These laptops will get our school closer to the goal of equipping every staff and student with the tools they need to broaden digital learning and access computer science.”

Through the ten years of this program, Intel has donated more than $5 million to schools. Over 10,000 retail sales people were involved in this year’s competition, which spanned two months.

“B&H is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community we have been a part of for nearly half a century,” said B&H Photo Chief Marketing Officer Jeffrey Gerstel. “Our sales associates are passionate about helping people – and this donation continues that commitment. I’m proud of our team and excited to see what these students do with this powerful technology.”

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who represents Chelsea, praised the donation and said it was important to give students access to the latest technology.

“I want to thank B&H Photo for selecting P.S. 33 Chelsea Prep as the recipient of this important technology grant,” said Johnson. “Making sure that our children are learning with current technology is essential to ensuring that they are prepared to compete in the economy of tomorrow. The West Side’s spirit of caring community is in full display in B&H’s support of P.S. 33.”