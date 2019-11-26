A couple of Downtown photos, including Thanksgiving cheer at Albanese butcher shop

Here are a couple of local Downtown snaps from the week, including some Thanksgiving spirit in the window of Little Italy staple Albanese Meats & Poultry on Elizabeth Street.
Turkey time at Albanese Meats & Poultry. (Photo by Milo Hess)
And a “city streets” scene along 14th Street.
(Photo by Milo Hess)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Leave this field empty if you’re human:
One Metrotech Center North | 10th Floor |
Brooklyn, NY 11201
© TheVillager.com (Copyright 2019). Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to TheVillager.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.