A couple of Downtown photos, including Thanksgiving cheer at Albanese butcher shop

November 26, 2019 | Filed under: The Villager,Downtown,Lower Manhattan,Little Italy | Posted by:

Here are a couple of local Downtown snaps from the week, including some Thanksgiving spirit in the window of Little Italy staple Albanese Meats & Poultry on Elizabeth Street.

Turkey time at Albanese Meats & Poultry. (Photo by Milo Hess)

And a “city streets” scene along 14th Street.

(Photo by Milo Hess)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *