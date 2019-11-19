72-year-old woman assaulted on Houston Street, police say

72-year-old attacked on East Houston Street

An older woman was assaulted while walking on East Houston Street, according to police. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, around 6 p.m., in front of Russ & Daughters at 179 E. Houston St., a 72-year-old woman was approached by another woman, who punched her, police said. The blow caused the victim to fall to the ground, which can be seen in surveillance video released by police. The victim suffered swelling and pain, officials said, but refused medical attention.

LES man falls asleep and robbed in apartment

Two men are wanted for using a stolen credit card to make big purchases, police said. On Sept. 2, around 4 p.m., a 27-year-old man was with two other men and invited them up to his apartment near Orchard and Stanton streets to hang out, officials said. The victim fell asleep, and the two men allegedly took his cellphone and credit card, then used the card at a Target store at 700 Exterior St. in the Bronx, where they bought over $12,000 worth of Apple products.

Creep wanted for public lewdness on 8th Street

A man is wanted by police for exposing himself on East 8th Street, according to police. On Thursday, Oct. 17, around 4:35 a.m., a 35-year-old woman was walking in front of the Dunkin’ Donuts at 52 E. 8th St., when a man allegedly exposed his private parts, masturbated and ejaculated in front of her, officials said. The man then fled on foot. There were no reported injuries, police said.

Liquor haul with stolen bank card

A woman’s stolen bank card was used to purchase several bottles of liquor, police said. On Thursday, Oct. 31, at 7:15 p.m., in front of 141 Second Ave., a 23-year-old female victim discovered that her wallet had been taken from the top of her baby stroller, officials said. The wallet contained bank cards, ID and keys. An investigation has found surveillance images of an unknown man allegedly using the victim’s bank card to make an unauthorized purchase of three bottles of Hennessey, from St. Marks Wine and Liquor at 16 St. Marks Place. The purchase was made around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, police said.

— Gabe Herman