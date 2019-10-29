Woman crashes golf cart, thieves steal tips in Chelsea, police say

The following incidents are notable crimes from across Lower Manhattan:

Stolen tips lead to fight

On Oct. 25, around 2:40 p.m., a group of thieves entered the Matto Espresso coffee shop at 188 Seventh Ave. took the tip jar and tried to flee, police said. When a male customer tried to stop the thieves, a fight ensued. The thieves were able to flee with an unknown amount of the money, according to officers.

Golf cart crash

On Sunday, Oct. 27, around 5:55 p.m., a woman took a parked golf cart at Pier 59 in Hudson River Park and crashed it into another vehicle, police said. The golf cart was damaged and inoperable and the vehicle that was struck fled the scene. Kimberly Sysnsmir, 25, was arrested for the incident, police said.

Assault on West 19th Street

On Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4:20 p.m., a 37-year-old male victim said while he was helping with a dispute inside 419 W. 19 St., a man became irate and punched him twice in the left arm, police said. The victim told officers he had pain and swelling in his arm. He was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village for treatment. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested as a juvenile, police said.

Stolen beers and bears

A shoplifting incident led to an arrest at a CVS at 500 W. 42 St., according to police. On Friday, Oct. 25, around 8:45 p.m., a female security guard said that a man took two cans of Stella Artois beer and a bag of Haribo gummy bears and left the store without paying. The guard said she followed the man out of the store and flagged down two police officers, who placed him into custody. Ronald Barron, 38, was arrested for petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

— Gabe Herman