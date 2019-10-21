Whistle & Fizz has a bubbly twist on coffee and tea

BY GABE HERMAN | There are certainly no shortage of coffee and tea shops these days, but one place in the Village has a unique spin on the drinks. Whistle & Fizz at 254 Greene St. serves carbonated and nitrogen-infused coffee and tea.

The shop opened in May in a small space between Waverly Place and East 8th Street. It offers a “12-tap draft system,” including Cold Brew + Lemonade; Nitro Mango; Nutella Latte; Hazelnut Orange Latte; and a seasonal Black Sesame Latte. There are also traditional teas and espresso drinks for the less adventurous.

“The carbonated coffee and tea has the same effect as seltzer water or traditional soda – the bubbles hit the back of your throat and really quenches your thirst,” according to Alexandra Wong, a barista at the shop. “While the nitrogen creates small bubbles and provides a smooth, creamy taste and texture without any dairy, like in a pint of Guinness.”

Whistle and Fizz was started by three college friends, including NYU alumni Jamie Wong and Kevin Kong, and product engineer Ping Lu.

“At Whistle & Fizz, we are transforming what people have come to expect from coffee and tea,” said Wong. “It was natural for us to plant our seeds in such a diverse community, and we hope to become a mainstay in the years to come.”

The shop has gotten glowing reviews so far, including five out of five stars on Yelp for the drinks and friendly staff.

One reviewer wrote that he came on the recommendation of a friend and was hesitant to try the Cold Brew Lemonade. After some convincing by a staff member, however, he tried it and wrote, “it was absolutely delicious. The coffee was what you expect it to be, but it was a little fizzy and the lemonade added this refreshing burst. I usually drink my coffee black, and this wasn’t overly sweet to me. It was perfect.”

Whistle and Fizz is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and there is a 10 percent discount with an NYU ID. More information can be found at whistleandfizz.com.