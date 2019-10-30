What to know about this year’s general election on Nov. 5

Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Don’t be surprised when you get to your polling machine — here’s all you need to know before you go:
Vote from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you want to get it out of the way, early voting is in place this year now through Nov. 3. Hours vary and can be found on vote.nyc. Find your local polling station at nyc.pollsitelocator.com.
Democratic Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (who won a special election against 16 other candidates in February), will be running against Republican City Councilman Joseph C. Borelli, and Libertarian Devin Balkind for public advocate.
Democratic judges Martin Shulman, Shawn T. Kelly (incumbent), and Jennifer Schecter will be up for Supreme Court Justice for the 1st Judicial District (three seats); Democratic Judges Ashlee Crawford and Robert Rosenthal are after two seats on Judge of the Civil Court (County); Democratic Judge Anna Lewis is the only candidate up for Judge of the Civil Court (3rd Municipal Court District); Democratic Judge E. Grace Park is up for Judge of the Civil Court (4th Municipal Court District); and Democratic Judge Erik L. Gray is up for Judge of the Civil Court (9th Municipal Court District).
Question 1 (Elections) includes a proposal to establish ranked-choice voting for primary and special elections in the city.
Question 2 contains five proposals concerning the city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB), including proposals to provide for a minimum budget for the CCRB based on the number of NYPD officers, allow the Public Advocate to appoint one CCRB member, and authorize the city council to appoint members without confirmation from the mayor.
Question 4 includes a provision to set minimum public advocate and borough president budgets.
For full proposals and more information, visit ballotpedia.org