West Side robbers ambush plainclothes cops and assault him in robbery attempt

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Two crooks who ambushed and assaulted a plainclothes police officer on duty on the West Side street Thursday afternoon remain at large, according to police.

The NYPD released on Friday night video footage of the suspects behind the Oct. 10 assault, which took place at 5:40 p.m. in the area of 10th Avenue and West 41st Street.

According to authorities, one of the perpetrators approached the plainclothes cop and, while simulating to have a firearm in his waistband, asked him what he had. Seconds later, the second crook showed up from behind and punched the cop in the head.

The duo then fled the location in opposite directions, police noted.

The 10th Precinct responded to the incident. The New York Post reported that the officer was hospitalized in stable condition.

Both suspects are shown in surveillance camera footage taken near the scene. The crook who first approached the officer wore a red hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black sneakers, while the suspect who punched the cop wore a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.