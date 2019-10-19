Video shows robber violently punching woman from behind on Upper West Side

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Police need the public’s help in finding two muggers who sucker-punched a woman on the Upper West Side earlier this week.

Cops said the incident occurred at 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 17 along Amsterdam Avenue near West 69th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrators approached the 57-year-old woman as she walked through the area. One of the suspects then punched the victim in the head, causing her to fall to the sidewalk.

Police said the other crook then attempted to grab the woman’s purse, but the victim fought back. Both suspects then fled the scene empty-handed.

The incident was reported to the 20th Precinct. The victim suffered fractured facial bones.

On Oct. 18, the NYPD released video footage of violent attack.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.