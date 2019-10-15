Verizon workers find decomposed body in manhole near Columbus Circle

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Verizon workers found a man’s decomposing body in a Midtown manhole after popping off the cover to do cable work early Tuesday morning.

At 3:18 a.m., police responded to a worker’s 911 call regarding the body inside the manhole at West 58th Street and Eighth Avenue, right near Columbus Circle. According to The Daily News, investigators believe the remains belong to a homeless man.

Police, however, have yet to determine how long the body was in the manhole.

An investigation remains ongoing. The city medical examiner will determine cause of death, police said.