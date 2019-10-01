Upper East Side man beaten up by two robbers armed with BB gun; cops catch one of the crooks

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Cops have picked up one-half of a pair of men who beat up a 26-year-old Upper East Sider early Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the assault happened at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 at the intersection of East 95th Street and Lexington Avenue.

According to authorities, the two suspects approached the 26-year-old male victim and punched and kicked him several times before grabbing his backpack and garment bag, which contained three Brooks Brothers shirts and a vest.

Police said that one of the perps displayed a firearm during the mugging.

Officers from the 19th Precinct, shortly after responding to the incident, were able apprehend and arrest one of the assailants, a 17-year-old male, at 116 97th Street after a chase on foot.

A BB gun and a kitchen knife were found on the young perp at the time of his arrest, sources familiar with the investigation said.

Police charged the teen with two counts of robbery, one count of assault, one count of possession of a firearm and one count of menacing, law enforcement sources said.

Officers are still investigating the whereabouts of the second perp.

Police sources did not disclose information on the victim’s condition following the robbery.