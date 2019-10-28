Underage girl groped in Midtown subway station

BY GABE HERMAN | Police are looking for a creep who groped an underage girl in the subway, officials said.

The incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 21, around 2:40 p.m. A man approached a 16-year-old girl on a staircase in the subway station at Eighth Avenue and West 44th Street, police said. The man then allegedly grabbed her buttocks, before fleeing on foot.

Police said there were no injuries from the incident. The man wanted for forcible touching in the Midtown South Precinct is described as being bald and wearing a two-tone coat, a lavender shirt, tan pants, glasses and was seen carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.