Two men wanted for Midtown robbery at knifepoint: cops

BY GABE HERMAN | Cops are looking for two men who robbed a 20-year-old victim at knifepoint in Midtown last month, police said.

The incident occurred this past Sunday, Sept. 29, around 3:40 p.m. A 20-year-old man was in front of 1212 Sixth Ave., between W. 47 and 48 Streets, when he was approached by two men, officials said. They demanded his wallet and backpack, while one of them displayed a knife.

The victim complied and handed over the items. The two thieves then fled on foot with the stolen goods toward West 48th Street and Sixth Avenue. There were no injuries reported from the incident.

The suspect who displayed the knife is described by police as a black man around 20 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, with black hair with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word “Brooklyn” on the front, black pants, black sneakers and a black Yankees baseball hat.

The other suspect is described as a black man about 20 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie camouflage jump suit and black boots.

Police released surveillance images of the two men wanted for the robbery in the Midtown North Precinct. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.