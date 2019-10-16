Tony Dapolito community pool reopens Saturday after repairs

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Swimmers, rejoice!

The Tony Dapolito Recreation Center Indoor Pool at Clarkson and Seventh Avenue South reopens on Saturday after a much-needed renovation.

The New York City Parks Department fixed leaks, cracks and regrouted the tiles of the entire 70-foot-long pool, which will be refilled during the week before it opens on Saturday — almost two weeks ahead of schedule, the pool will reopen.

The center’s director Trevor Merk had been concerned and frequently drew Park’s attention to its problems and over the summer, Parks finally evaluated what work needed to be done.

When the center’s outdoor pool closed on Sept. 8, regular swimmers were bereft as they had to find an alternative pool to swim. Many went to the nearby Chelsea Pool on West 25th St. and some when to other indoor Manhattan pools including Gertrude Ederle West 60th Street; Asser Levy at East 23rd Street; Hansborough Pool at 134th Street; and the Recreation Center 54 Pool at East 54th Street).