This week’s Greenwich Village blotter includes illegal license plates, a store employee attacked and a sunglasses haul thwarted

9th Precinct

Shoplifter attacks worker



A man who tried to shoplift at a Duane Reade and then attacked an employee who attempted to stop him remains at large, according to police.

Cops said the robbery occurred at 10:35 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the pharmacy located at 52 East 14th St.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect put six bottles of face wash into a bag and then tried to leave. A 20-year-old female employee confronted the man, who then allegedly shoved her aside, struck her and displayed a knife. Police say he then fled east along East 14th Street.

The employee suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene.

Police described the man wanted for robbery as bald and wearing eyeglasses. He last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue shirt, green pants and white sneakers.

6th Precinct

Traffic stop on Bleecker leads to arrest

A routine traffic stop turned into a weapons bust along a Greenwich Village street last month, police reported.

At 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 24, an officer pulled over a car at Sixth Avenue and Bleecker Street that had illegally tinted rear windows and turned out to have expired license plates, according to a police report.

After a further investigation, the officer discovered that the male driver didn’t have a valid New York State driver’s license on him, and that the license plates belonged to a different vehicle. The officer also found that the identification number at the front of the vehicle was obstructed from view by a sticker.

During an ensuing search of the vehicle, police said, the officer recovered a switchblade from the center console.

Vincent Hope, 24, was arrested for criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony.

5th Precinct

Throwing shade at would-be thief

A man’s shoplifting attempt was thwarted at the Bloomingdale’s at 504 Broadway, according to police. On Sept. 28, around 8:30 p.m., a man allegedly put 11 pairs of sunglasses in a bag and tried to leave the store. Officials say that he was then confronted by security, dropped the bag and ran out of the department store.

7th Precinct

Attackers also take food in East Village robbery

A food delivery man was attacked and robbed earlier this summer inside 60 Pitt St. in the East Village, police said. A 34-year-old man was trying to make a food delivery at the building, on Aug. 5, around 10:30 p.m., when officials say two men attacked him, punching him in the head and torso. The men took the food and then fled in an unknown direction.

-Compiled by Gabe Herman