This week’s Greenwich Village blotter includes a package thief, a strangulation and a restaurant thefts

9th Precinct

How does he sleep after stealing pillows?

Cops are still looking for a burglar seeking comfort from an East Village apartment building during the summer, police recently announced.

Law enforcement sources said a man allegedly gained entry at a residence on Second Avenue between East 9th and East 10th Streets at 4 a.m. on Aug. 24 by forcing open the building’s front door.

Police say that he then took a package, which contained pillow shams.

6th Precinct

Woman strangled after argument

A woman was arrested after an argument with her girlfriend turned physical outside a bar, police said.

Cops said the incident happened at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the corner of West 4th Street and Eighth Avenue.

The 22-year-old victim claimed that her girlfriend became irate after an argument and strangled her, causing pain and bruising to her neck. The victim also said that she tried several times to leave the area, but the other woman didn’t let her.

Elixandria Brienza, 25, was later arrested for felony strangulation in the first- and second-degree.

Tapas bar bag thief

A man was arrested two weeks after a restaurant employee’s bag went missing at work, according to police.

On Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. at Las Ramblas tapas bar, located at 170 West 4 St., a female employee put her bag down in the waitress work station in the rear of the restaurant. Several minutes later, cops said, she noticed that her bag was gone.

Her bag contained a Marc Jacobs wallet, a debit card, a Nordstrom store credit card and other personal items.

Two weeks later, on Sept. 26, cops picked up Sotomayor Miguel, 52, for the theft; he was booked for felony grand larceny.

Police said there were no charges made on the stolen cards.

Thief walked right through unlocked door

An arrest was made for a burglary during the summer at the Palma restaurant at 28 Cornelia St., police said.

On June 18, around 1:50 a.m., a man allegedly entered the restaurant, which was closed at the time, through an unlocked front door. Once inside, he forced opened the office drawers and removed various items.

The man then fled on foot through the building’s front door and in an unknown direction. Police say he got way with about $1,500 in cash. Camera footage was available at the scene.

On Sept. 23, Christopher Lyles, 25, was arrested for felony burglary.

-Compiled by Gabe Herman