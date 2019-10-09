This week’s Downtown Police Blotter features man mugged in front of City Hall, a MetroCard scalper cuffed and more

Stick-up in front of City Hall

Cops are looking for a man who robbed a victim at gunpoint in front of City Hall over the weekend.

The victim told the First Precinct he was sitting on a park bench in front of City Hall on Oct. 5, talking with friends, when a man sitting to the victim’s right pulled a gun.

The perp reportedly racked the slide on the black pistol and said “This is what’s going to happen, give me everything you got, I’m not playing, only cash.”

The victim gave him $50 in cash, according to the police report.

The suspect is described as a while male of about 27 years old.

Bootleg MetroCard hustler resists arrest

A perp caught on video sticking an unknown object into a MetroCard vending machine, breaking it in the process, in the Financial District on Oct. 3 was later picked up by cops.

The suspect allegedly arranged to sell a MetroCard to one of the cops at the corner of William and Wall Streets on Oct. 3 for $10, and when they attempted to make the arrest the man avoided being cuffed and began screaming in the station.

According to the police report, the man spat in an officer’s face and another cop was injured taking him to the ground.

Police found a crack pipe with residue and controlled substance on his person.

The suspect was charged felony assault of a police officer and found to have an active parole warrant.

Thief swaps iPhone X for power bank

Detectives are looking for a man who tried to make off with an iPhone X from the Target store on Greenwich Street on Oct. 3.

Instead of purchasing the phone, however, police allege that he in fact replaced the phone with a power bank while the associate helping him was not looking. He had already left his personal information for the transaction with the associate before leaving with the phone.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-11 black man with a short afro is on the lam for the theft totally $1,149, just over the $1,000 threshold to elevate the gambit from petit larceny to grand larceny.

Tracking a wallet thief

The victim of a theft in a store at 51 Beach St. told cops she was trying to close up shop when she noticed her wallet was missing on Oct. 4.

Around the same time, the victim claims her husband received an alert that a credit card of theirs was was declined at a Best Buy where the perp attempted to purchase $1,696 in goods.

Along with the $280 worth of stolen property in the Cartier wallet, the female suspect with no police description is wanted for grand larceny.