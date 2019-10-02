This week’s Chelsea Police Blotter includes a bank robbery, a shoplifter with meth pipe and two angry men who lashed out

13th Precinct

Bank robber gets meager score

A man robbed a Wells Fargo bank, though he got away with a rather small haul, according to police. The incident occurred at 777 Sixth Ave., on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Just before 3 p.m., a man approached a teller and allegedly passed a note demanding money. The teller complied, and the man fled with a total of $150, officials said. There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Anyone with information about the wanted man is asked to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers.

10th Precinct

Angry construction worker

A construction worker punched a driver when he didn’t obey a traffic direction, according to police.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 11:30 p.m., a man was driving on West 37th Street and 11th Avenue, when a construction worker allegedly came up to his car and yelled “Stop, don’t you see the sign?”

The victim, 36, said the worker also screamed, “Stop, stop sign!” The construction worker then punched the driver in the face, officials said.

The victim called 911 and police responded to the scene. At that point, the man chose not to file a report, but four days later he went to the 10th Precinct and said he wanted a report filed because he wasn’t feeling well.

Cops described the construction worker as a 35-year-old white man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Hungry thief had meth pipe

A shoplifter at a Chelsea deli was found in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police said the man allegedly took several items of food from the Park Fresh Deli, at 194 Eighth Ave. at 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 29. The crook’s grocery list included two bagels with cream cheese and jelly, a muffin, and seven Babybel mini-cheeses.

Cops located the man and searched him, finding a glass pipe from a shorts pocket with alleged meth residue.

Ramon Gomez, 30, was arrested for petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He didn’t know his own strength

A frustrated man was arrested after causing damage inside a Police Department tow pound on the West Side, according to a police report.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, a man punched a wall inside 408 12th Ave., which is an NYPD tow pound. After the wall punch, the man said, “I did not mean to punch it that hard.”

Erick Corporan, 30, was arrested for criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

-Compiled by Gabe Herman