This week’s Chelsea Blotter includes a bowling alley assault, a traffic cop hit by driver and a guitar theft

13th Precinct

Cafe blues after guitar theft



Cops are looking for a man who stole a guitar from Café Bocce at 20 Union Square West.

Police said the burglar gained entry at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, and took a guitar valued at $150.

On Oct. 5, the NYPD released surveillance images of the man wanted for burglary, and anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

10th Precinct

Domestic assault at bowling alley

A woman was hit by her boyfriend while at Bowlmor Lanes, at 120 11th Ave., according to police.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 a.m., a 26-year-old woman said she was checking on the bill, when her boyfriend pulled her hair and then slapped her.

The woman told police she had substantial pain in her head. Jelani Birkett, 26, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Reckless driver hits cop

A driver hit a police officer after ignoring his traffic order at West 34th Street and 11th Avenue, police said.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, around 6:15 p.m., the uniformed officer said that the driver entered the intersection against his orders, and in a dangerous and reckless manner.

After entering the intersection, the driver of the black Mercedes Benz van then hit the officer with his car, causing bruising and pain. Naimet Fnu, 31, was arrested for the incident.

Apartment dispute leads to assault

An argument among friends turned violent in an apartment at 225 West 23rd St., according to a police report.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 8:15 p.m., a 30-year-old woman told police she was cleaning her apartment when she got into a dispute with a male friend because of missing property he said that he left in her husband’s apartment.

Police said the man then punched the woman in her face and torso, she said, causing bruising and swelling to her left eye. She was also allegedly grabbed by the arm and neck, and he pulled her hair.

The woman was treated at the scene by EMS and then taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village. The woman told police that she fears for her safety.

Luke Revell, 50, was arrested for misdemeanor assault, authorities said.

-Compiled by Gabe Herman