This cop revived a robber who hit Upper East Side pharmacy and then suffered heart attack

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A police officer revived a man by using chest compressions after he robbed an Upper East Side CVS Pharmacy last week.

At around 10:05 p.m. on Sept. 30, police responded to a robbery at a CVS located at 1032 2nd Ave. Once officers arrived, they were told the thief had already fled the store and was last seen heading towards 66th Street and Lexington Avenue.

According to police, officers found the perp, 49-year-old Steven Davis, unconscious and face down on the sidewalk less than two blocks away from the store, in front of an apartment building on East 66th Street between Lexington and Third Avenues.

Officers then requested EMS and an emergency defibrillator while Sergeant James Gebhard performed chest compressions on Davis. After one round of chest compressions, Davis began to breathe again and officers could detect a weak pulse.

Shortly after, the patrol defibrillator was brought to the scene. Cops said that Gebhard attached the machine’s pads to Davis but decided to continue chest compressions after the device transmitted a “do not shock” message. After a second round of chest compressions, authorities said, Davis regained consciousness.

The East Harlem resident was taken to NY Cornell Hospital and is an stable condition, according to officers. Davis was later charged with robbery, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Officers did not state the name of the controlled substance found in his possession.

Police sources said that Davis has been arrested 12 times before for burglary, robbery, assault and criminal possession of marijuana. On Sept. 30, Davis had stolen 8 packs of Ensure, a meal replacement beverage, worth $129.