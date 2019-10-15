The Rink at Rockefeller Center opens with early morning skating

BY SHAYE WEAVER | It’s never too early for ice skating, at least, according to Rockefeller Center.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center officially opened for its 83rd season on Saturday, heralding in a new season of wintertime fun.

The Rink is offering guests a chance to do their figure eights on the ice with a “first skate of the day” — a package that includes a 7 a.m. session, skate rentals and free coffee and hot chocolate from Cucina & Co for $40-$65 per person.

For those with a bigger appetite, The Rink also offers a package that includes food at Rock Center Café to partake in after your icy jaunt, at $55-$90 per person.

Otherwise, the rink opens to the public at 8:30 a.m. daily through midnight, now through Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Each year, the rink sees more than 250,000 skaters.

Columbus Day weekend has typically been when The Rink opens, with prices at $25 per session to use, rising to $32 during peak season, which runs from Nov. 20 through Jan. 1.

The rink is open daily. See a full schedule at therinkatrockcenter.com.

Check the website if you’re interested in The Rink’s skating packages, including Afternoon Tea & Skating, Apres Skate and more.