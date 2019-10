Sullivan Street’s Congregation Magen David celebrates Sukkot with a musicale

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | During the seven-day Sukkot holiday, the congregation from Congregation Magen David gathered in their sukkah for a Syrian musicale with oud, violin, percussion and traditional song. Bundled up against the chill on Thursday night, the congregants thoroughly enjoyed their traditional tunes these masterful musicians played and sang, warming things up.

Here’s a look at the festivities.