Subway creep sexually assaults woman at an Upper West Side 1 Train station

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Detectives need the public’s help in finding the pervert who sexually abused a woman at an Upper West Side subway station over the weekend.

The NYPD released on Oct. 2 video footage of the creep involved in the attack that occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 29 at the 86th Street station on the 1 line, located below Broadway and West 86th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached a 32-year-old woman from behind and pushed her against the wall. He then reached under her skirt and sexually abused her with his fingers.

Cops said the woman managed to fight off her attacker, who fled the station on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 24th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau Unit 1 responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the woman to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police described her attacker as a man with short black hair standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, who was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a white shirt, a gray jacket and gray sneakers.

The NYPD released two video clips showing the perpetrator walking in the vicinity of the station.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.