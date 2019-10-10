Subway creep gropes woman’s buttocks while riding the R train in Midtown Manhattan

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Police need the public’s help finding a man who sexually assaulted a woman on the R train in Midtown Manhattan last month.

The NYPD released on Oct. 10 a cellphone photo of the perpetrator involved in the Sept. 4 incident, which occurred at 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 4 on a Queens-bound R train.

As the train approached the Lexington Avenue-59th Street station, law enforcement sources said, the suspect approached the 45-year-old woman from behind and grabbed her buttocks. He then exited the train and fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was later reported to the Midtown North Precinct and NYPD Transit District 4.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.