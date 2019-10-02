Special Rosh Hashanah celebration on the East River seeks renewed commitment to social justice and defending immigrants

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | The idea percolated among some Jewish congregations and organizations in Manhattan to come together for a communal multi-faith shedding ritual, a second-day Tashlich, particularly in support of immigrants.

So on the second day of Rosh Hashanah, at the far reaches of Stuyvesant Cove Park, on the East River near East 20th Street, faithful members of the community joined with those who wanted and needed a casting off of social and political compromises and wrongs. Young and old, all assembled, committed to social justice.

The participants included Rabbis Josh Stanton of East End Synagogue and Amichai Lau-Lavi and Emily Cohen of Lab/Shul and Ravi Ragbir of the New Sanctuary Coalition (Sanctuary).

After Naomi Less brought together all through music and song, Ravi, who faces permanent exile, introduced two friends.

One mother described the pain of separation and support from her son who, having lived in the U.S. since he was 14 for almost 19 years was deported to Bahamas, knowing no one.

“I am not young, he was my helper,” she said.

Testimony from another friend, Celia, shared how being a Latina and a member of the LGBTQ community gave her two strikes.

Supporters with the New Sanctuary Coalition accompany friends and provide moral support when they have to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), usually at the Federal Building downtown, but sometimes other locations.

“You are my angels,” this friend said, “accompanying me before the judge.”

Rabbi Lau-Lavi reminded all, “These are the days we remember the creation of the world and we are responsible for all members of the world. All of us are refugees. This is one of the biggest challenges on the planet.”

He held up a bagel explaining the Tashlich to the untutored. Bread crumbs are thrown into the water used symbolically in order to cast transgressions and unwanted baggage away — shame, guilt, lack of stepping up.

Lau-Lavi suggested that everyone come together to be more present in each other’s lives. He then added a bit from the Bible (Leviticus) in sharing, “‘Love every other as yourself,’ the rest is details.”

Ravi reiterated the importance of accompanying friends to court and further to change laws and policies. Lab/Shul with New Sanctuary Coalition is organizing a training for accompaniment on Nov. 24 at Judson Church.

The shredding ritual is a time to pause, reflect, mediate, pray, and cast bread into the water. Those attending cast off jealousy, prejudice, racism, apathy, injustice, homophobia, baseless hatred, littering. They shared what they were taking up and committing to: being bold and stepping up, bearing witness, universal love.

Council Member Carline Rivera, whose district includes Stuyvesant Cove Park, thanked those for standing up for what’s right. Assemblyman Harvey Epstein, with a lifetime of social activism and struggle added, “I’m recommitting myself to immigrant rights.”

Judson Church, New Sanctuary Coalition, Cordoba House, Muslim Community Network and Immigrant Defense Project along with a number of Jewish organizations including the 14th Street Y and Downtown Jewish Life came together for this event with participants traveling from all parts of the city to attend.