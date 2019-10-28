Second person arrested in 200 Amsterdam scaffold attack

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Police said they arrested 22-year-old Bronx native Jose Ortiz early today for the Oct. 24 robbery of an Upper West Side woman underneath scaffolding at 200 Amsterdam Avenue.

Video surveillance footage shows two people approaching the 57-year-old victim from behind and one of the assailants punching her in the side of the head.

In the video, the woman falls to the ground and one of the thieves drags her by her bag.

Officers announced on Oct. 24 that they had charged Trinity Velez, an 18-year-old female from the Bronx, with one count of robbery, and now have charged Ortiz with two counts. Police said they are still looking for a third person, a man in his early twenties, for questioning.