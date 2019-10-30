School safety agent sprayed with substance, men arrested for imitation pistol in Greenwich Village

The following incidents are notable crimes from the 6th and 7th precincts:

7th Precinct

School safety agent sprayed with harmful substance

A NYPD school safety agent was assaulted while trying to break up a fight, police said. On Sunday, Oct. 13, around 12:10 p.m., a 25-year-old agent was helping other agents break up a fight between students in front of 64 Essex St., officials said. During the altercation, one of the males allegedly sprayed an unknown substance in the agent’s face, then fled into the Essex Street/Delancey Street subway station. The victim was taken in stable condition to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was treated for burning and irritation in his eyes, police said.

6th Precinct

Village office burglary committed by duo

There was a burglary in a real estate office at 21 Grove St., police said. An employee said she closed the office on Oct. 2, at 6 p.m., and when she reopened the office the next morning, she noticed the office had been rummaged through and items were missing. The items included a handbag, a sweater and a laptop, with a total value of $2,540. Upon further investigation by police, video footage showed that two people entered through a window and left through the front door with the stolen property, according to police. Azariah Brundage, 28, was arrested on Oct. 7, and Alvin Cruz, 18, was arrested on Oct. 21.

Intoxicated man has items stolen

An intoxicated man had several items taken earlier this year without his knowledge, which led to a recent arrest, according to a police report. On April 5, a 34-year-old man left the Dominick Hotel at 246 Spring St., which he said was the last time he knew he had his possessions, and that he was highly intoxicated at the time. He said he started walking and when he reached Sixth Avenue and West Fourth Street, he realized he was missing several items, including his wallet, multiple credit and debit cards, and a smart phone. The man said he had no idea what happened to his property, and that there were later several unauthorized charges on his credit cards. On Oct. 17, Jeffrey Stevens, 53, was arrested for grand larceny.

Arrests for imitation gun

Two police officers were spooked by an imitation pistol that a group of men had at the corner of Mercer and Bleecker streets on Thursday, Oct. 24. Around 11 p.m. the officers came across what they thought was a black semi-automatic handgun, which made them fear for their safety, according to a police report. The officers determined that the firearm was an imitation pistol not authorized by the administrative code of New York City. Three men were arrested for menacing, a felony: Ahmed Elafify, 18; Samin Bashar, 18; and Sory Barry, 22.

— Gabe Herman