Man robs Upper East Side bank by passing a note: cops

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for robbing an Upper East Side bank earlier this week.

At 4:18 p.m. on Oct. 21, a man walked into the Capital One bank located at 1180 Third Ave. and passed a note to a teller demanding money, police said.

According to officers, the teller complied and handed the suspect $4,550 in cash. The man then fled the bank in an unknown direction.

