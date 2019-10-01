Not again! Another note-passing thief robs an Upper East Side bank of cash

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A man robbed an Upper East Side Capital One bank of cash on Tuesday afternoon, police reported.

Cops said the caper took place at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Capital One Bank located at 991 3rd Ave.

Law enforcement officers said that the robber passed a note to a teller demanding money who then passed him $500 in cash. The robber was last seen fleeing the bank and heading towards 59th Street.

Officer from the 19th Precinct responded to the robbery but were unable to make an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The area has seen several robberies as of late. On Monday afternoon, two banks on the Upper East Side were hit in one hour.

Police could not confirm at this time if all of these robberies are connected.