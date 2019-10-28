Midtown blotter includes a robbery at an ATM and groping at Grand Central

ATM robber turns violent

A woman was robbed while she was at an ATM on Tuesday, Oct. 15, around 11:20 p.m., police said. Inside the Bank of America at 1293 Broadway, a man allegedly approached the 22-year-old female victim, told her he had a gun and took her wallet. The man then punched the woman in the face when she tried to get her wallet back, officials said. The man allegedly took $50 from the victim’s wallet and gave it back to her. He then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The man wanted for robbery is described by police as black, 45 to 55 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and with eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a burgundy baseball cap, a brown jacket and a white shirt.

Man mugged in hospital bathroom

A man was robbed inside a bathroom at Mount Sinai Hospital, at 1000 Tenth Ave., according to police. On Oct. 23, around 7:45 p.m., a man entered the restroom and then allegedly demanded a cellphone and money from a 31-year-old male victim. He then punched the victim on the side of the head and took his iPhone, officials said. The victim received care at the hospital for a small cut to his head. The attacker is described as 40 to 50 years old, and 5 feet 11 inches to six feet tall.

Grand Central groper

A woman was groped in the Grand Central subway station on Monday, Oct. 7, according to a police report. Around 7:10 p.m., a man allegedly touched a 25-year-old woman’s breast as she walked down a set of stairs. The man then walked out of the station and fled in an unknown direction, officials said. The man wanted for forcible touching is described by police as Hispanic, 30 to 35 years old and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and orange New York Mets baseball cap, a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans, and carrying a black and gray messenger bag.

-Gabe Herman