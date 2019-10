Manhattan Snaps: Greenwich Village kids ready for Halloween in ‘87

This photo is from the front page of the Oct. 29, 1987 issue of The Villager. The caption read: “Youngsters from the Village Neighborhood School model some of the Halloween masks they have created for their own Halloween Parade, set for Friday at the Sullivan Street school. The route of march will take the kids through Washington Square Park between 1:15 and 2:15 and they will be collecting holiday donations for UNICEF. This is the school’s 13th annual Halloween event.”

-Gabe Herman